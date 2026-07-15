Supreme Court asks whether English is indigenous under CBSE formula
The Supreme Court just asked whether English counts as an indigenous language while reviewing CBSE's new three-language formula for Class six students.
The policy aims to boost Hindi and regional languages, and the court isn't stopping it for now.
The next hearing is set for July 22, so stay tuned.
Petitioners cite teacher and textbook shortages
Petitioners say schools don't have enough teachers or textbooks for all 22 languages offered under the formula.
Even though NCERT promised to upload textbooks online by July 1, only three are available so far.
The government says they'll respond within 10 days, and the Center insists this policy supports multilingualism and doesn't force any one language on states.
Ruling could affect Class 6 students
The Supreme Court's upcoming decision could shape how languages are taught across India, and clarify if English gets counted as "indigenous."
It's a big deal for students starting out with this new rule in Class six.