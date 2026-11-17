Supreme Court bars demands for SC and ST local seats
The Supreme Court just made it clear: you cannot demand a specific seat be reserved for Scheduled Castes (SC) or Scheduled Tribes (ST) in local elections.
The court said reservations are only valid if they match the actual proportion of SC and ST populations, and found no evidence that this balance was off after the 2025 amendment to the Zilla Parishads and Panchayat Samitis Act.
Court upholds amendment, no stay
Some people were worried that changing which constituencies are reserved would mess with fairness, but the court did not agree, saying the amendment follows constitutional rules.
While they will not pause the changes, the petitioners can ask the appropriate authority to consider their representations, so there is still a way for voices to be heard.