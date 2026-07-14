Supreme Court bars Friday prayers at Bhojshala, asks MP government
The Supreme Court has decided not to allow Friday prayers at Bhojshala for now, asking the Madhya Pradesh government to arrange a nearby open space for Muslims between 1pm and 3pm.
This follows a dispute after the High Court declared Bhojshala a temple and canceled an earlier agreement that let both communities worship there.
ASI finds temple materials at Bhojshala
Given how sensitive this issue is, the Supreme Court will hold daily hearings and has told the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) not to make any structural changes at Bhojshala without its OK.
The ASI found in 2024 that parts of the mosque complex were built using materials from an old temple, sparking debate: Hindus say this proves it was originally a temple, while Muslims believe it's been a mosque for centuries and call the report biased.