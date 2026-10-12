Supreme Court cancels polls in 50 Patiala and Moga wards
The Supreme Court has scrapped elections in 50 municipal wards across Patiala and Moga, Punjab, after a probe found major issues like intimidation and interference during candidate nominations.
The court wants new elections held within 6 weeks, this time with at least two or three senior advocates acting as observers to keep things transparent.
Chief Justice to appoint monitoring committee
A commission discovered that some candidates were blocked from filing nominations and documents were even destroyed, so a bunch of ruling party members won unopposed.
There were also reports of bogus voting and threats.
The Punjab government had no objection to accepting the commission's recommendations, and the Chief Justice of the Punjab and Haryana High Court will now appoint a monitoring committee headed by a retired High Court judge to make sure it's fair.