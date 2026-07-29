Supreme Court cancels Sonam Raghuvanshi's bail, she surrenders in Meghalaya
India
Sonam Raghuvanshi, accused of plotting her husband Raja's murder during their honeymoon, surrendered to a Meghalaya court after the Supreme Court canceled her bail.
The court said keeping her out on bail could slow down the trial at a key moment.
Sonam Raghuvanshi suspected in husband's murder
Raja, a businessman from Indore, was found dead in a gorge in May 2025. Sonam is suspected of conspiring with her alleged lover Raj Kushwaha for financial reasons.
The Supreme Court did not accept Sonam's argument about errors in her arrest memo but said she can ask for bail again if the trial drags on past six months.
Raja's brother welcomed the ruling and urged faster proceedings.