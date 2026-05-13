Supreme Court: Career, childcare not 'cruelty' or 'desertion' in divorce
Big news: The Supreme Court just said a woman choosing her career, making sure her child gets the best care, can't be called "cruelty" or "desertion" in divorce cases.
This came from a case where a dentist moved cities after pregnancy and her daughter's medical complications to access specialized medical facilities.
Supreme Court says wife not appendage
Lower courts had granted the husband a divorce, blaming the wife for neglecting "matrimonial obligations" because of her job.
But the Supreme Court called these views "archaic, ultra-conservative," reminding everyone that marriage doesn't erase a woman's identity or dreams.
The court even stated, the wife is not a mere appendage to her husband's household.
This decision sends a strong message: women shouldn't have to choose between their careers and their personal lives.