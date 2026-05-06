Supreme Court: caste discrimination not protected in Goolrokh Gupta case
India
The Supreme Court just made it clear: caste discrimination isn't protected as a religious practice.
This came up while hearing Goolrokh Gupta's case, a Parsi woman who was stopped from entering her community's fire temple after marrying a Hindu.
Justice B.V. Nagarathna emphasized that everyone has the right to follow their conscience, no matter their caste or religion.
Nine-judge bench examines women's religious identity
Gupta's case asks if women lose their religious identity after interfaith marriage, especially when men don't face the same rules.
The issue is now before a nine-judge bench led by Chief Justice Surya Kant and could shape how personal rights and religious practices are balanced in India.