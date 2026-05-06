Supreme Court: caste discrimination not protected in Goolrokh Gupta case India May 06, 2026

The Supreme Court just made it clear: caste discrimination isn't protected as a religious practice.

This came up while hearing Goolrokh Gupta's case, a Parsi woman who was stopped from entering her community's fire temple after marrying a Hindu.

Justice B.V. Nagarathna emphasized that everyone has the right to follow their conscience, no matter their caste or religion.