Supreme Court clarifies consensual adult relationships cannot be labeled rape
The Supreme Court has clarified that if two adults willingly have a relationship, it can't be called rape just because things didn't work out later.
The judges said it's important to tell the difference between real cases of manipulation and situations where someone simply regrets what happened.
They also pointed out that misusing these serious laws can unfairly damage someone's reputation and freedom.
Rape allegation over undisclosed marriage
This decision came after a man was accused of rape for not revealing he was already married before starting another relationship.
The court noticed that more people are turning breakups into legal battles, which risks taking attention away from actual cases of violence or coercion.
The message is clear: keep the focus on genuine wrongdoing, not personal regrets.