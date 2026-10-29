Supreme Court clarifies Jhabra Ram not entitled to automatic bail
The Supreme Court has clarified that if someone isn't given written reasons for their arrest, it doesn't mean they'll automatically get bail.
This came up in an espionage case, where the Rajasthan High Court had granted bail to Jhabra Ram, accused of transmitting sensitive military information to Pakistani intelligence handlers.
The top court said what really matters is whether skipping the paperwork actually hurt the accused's rights, not just that a step was missed.
Accused must show prejudice for bail
This ruling builds on an earlier Supreme Court decision that said police must give written reasons for arrests in a language the person understands, meant to prevent unfair detentions.
But now, the court is making it clear: not every technical slip-up leads to bail. There has to be real proof that the accused was harmed by the mistake before bail is considered.