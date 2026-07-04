Supreme Court clears Muscat-based engineer in 2018 cruelty conviction
India
The Supreme Court has cleared a Muscat-based engineer who was earlier convicted in 2018 in a case arising from his wife's suicide in 2015.
He was found guilty by lower courts on a charge of cruelty, but the top court said there just wasn't enough proof he had been cruel.
Supreme Court drops charges, returns passport
The main accusation was that he ignored his wife for 13 days after she visited her parents without telling him.
But the court pointed out that things like WhatsApp silence and oral statements don't really count as solid evidence.
Since there were no call records or real proof of harassment, the judges said marital disagreements alone don't equal legal cruelty, so all charges against him and his family were dropped, and his passport will be returned.