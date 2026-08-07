Supreme Court closes decades-old Bofors case against Hinduja brothers
The Supreme Court has wrapped up the decades-old Bofors payoff case, dismissing a petition that challenged the Hinduja brothers' relief granted by the Delhi High Court.
The judges turned down a request for more time, noting how long the case had dragged on since 2018.
Justice Pardiwala summed up the mood, asking, "What is all this about the Hinduja brothers and the CBI?"
Bofors deal alleged 64 cr kickbacks
Back in 1986, India signed a big deal with Swedish company Bofors to buy howitzer guns.
In the investigation, investigators found alleged kickbacks of about ₹64 crore, with secret Swiss bank code names including Lotus and Tulip allegedly linked to the Hinduja family.
But in 2005, Delhi High Court quashed criminal proceedings against the brothers.
With this latest Supreme Court decision, one of India's most famous corruption cases is finally closed.