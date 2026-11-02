Supreme Court: compromise cannot end rape cases, overturns MP HC
India
The Supreme Court has made it clear: rape cases should not be dropped just because both sides reach a settlement.
The judges pointed out that these deals can sometimes be forced or even motivated by money, so a proper trial is needed to find out what really happened.
They overturned a Madhya Pradesh High Court decision that had thrown out a rape complaint after a compromise.
Supreme Court orders trial to continue
The court also said serious crimes like rape cannot simply end with private agreements.
In this case, the woman told the court she was pressured into settling, which made the judges insist on continuing the trial instead of closing the case.
The accused was granted bail with conditions, but the main message is clear: justice needs a full review, not shortcuts.