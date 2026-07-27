Supreme Court considers moving NEET online after alleged paper leak
Big changes could be coming to NEET!
After the May 3 exam was canceled amid allegations of a paper leak and a retest held in June, the Supreme Court is now looking at a special task force's advice on moving NEET online.
The judges made it clear that cybersecurity and protecting student data are top priorities as they consider this shift.
Government forms NEET expert committee
The government pulled together some serious experts for this: think ISRO's former chairman, former Intelligence Bureau director, IIT Chennai's director, and more.
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta informed the bench about the committee.
Meanwhile, the Central Bureau of Investigation is still investigating the alleged paper leak that started all this.
The next big update? August 3, when the plea is listed for hearing.