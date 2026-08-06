Supreme Court contempt notice to Lucknow development authority vice chairman
After a tragic fire in Lucknow on June 22, where 15 people died in a building used for commercial and teaching activities, the Supreme Court has issued a contempt notice to the city's development authority vice chairman.
The court is upset that, even though a demolition order was passed on May 10, 2026, officials withdrew that order later, recalled on technical grounds, and did not act on illegal activities.
Court orders Lucknow probe and explanation
The Supreme Court now wants the development authority vice chairman to explain what went wrong and has asked for an investigation report at the next hearing.
The judges made it clear: planning rules need to be enforced much more strictly so tragedies like this do not happen again.
Five people barely escaped using pipes and wires, highlighting how serious these lapses were.