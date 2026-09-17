Supreme Court criticizes government, defense ministry over disabled soldiers' benefits

The Supreme Court has called out the government and the Defense Ministry for making it tough for disabled soldiers to get disability benefits, saying too many are missing out because of "hyper-technical reasons."

Even after being told to stop these strict appeals, the government kept filing them: over 270 have been junked by the court, according to the Supreme Court's order/judgment, while the Raksha Mantri 2015 Report says many disabled soldiers were still denied disability benefits on hyper-technical reasons.