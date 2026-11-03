Supreme Court declines abortion request over marital discord in pregnancy
India
The Supreme Court heard a woman's request to end her over-six-month pregnancy, over the discord with her husband.
The judges explained that while abortion is allowed in cases like rape or some problem with the fetus, it cannot be approved just because of relationship troubles at home.
Supreme Court urges reconciliation, schedules hearing
The woman told the court she wanted a divorce and did not want to continue the pregnancy, while her husband promised he would care for their child.
The court pointed out that the fetus is healthy and suggested reconciliation, even asking the husband to officially withdraw his accusations against her.
The case will come up again later this month as they look for a resolution.