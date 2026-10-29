Supreme Court declines outright Diwali firecracker ban, urges compliance
India
The Supreme Court isn't putting a full stop to firecrackers this Diwali.
Instead, the judges pointed out that changing habits takes time and festivals like Diwali matter to people's morale.
So, rather than banning fireworks outright, the court wants everyone to stick closely to existing rules and restrictions.
Supreme Court orders enforcement, license cancelations
The court told authorities to actually enforce the rules: cancel licenses and take legal steps if they break them.
They also reminded everyone that children, older people, and those with disabilities need extra consideration when it comes to firecracker use.
The overall message: celebrate responsibly and follow the law so everyone can enjoy a safer festival.