Supreme Court declines review of Himachal Pradesh High Court promotions
India
The Supreme Court has decided not to step in after the Himachal Pradesh High Court recommended some junior officers for promotion to judge.
Arvind Malhotra, a senior family court judge, challenged this move, but the bench explained that these choices are made based on "subjective satisfaction" and aren't open for judicial review.
Supreme Court says seniority not entitlement
Malhotra's petition was about three junior officers, Chirag Bhanu Singh, Bhupesh Sharma, and Yogesh Jaswal, getting elevated.
The judges clarified that being senior doesn't guarantee a recommendation, saying, "Merely because you are high in seniority, you are not entitled to be recommended."
Malhotra withdrew his challenge but can still try other administrative routes if he wants.