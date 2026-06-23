Supreme Court declines review of Himachal Pradesh High Court promotions

Supreme Court says seniority not entitlement

Malhotra's petition was about three junior officers, Chirag Bhanu Singh, Bhupesh Sharma, and Yogesh Jaswal, getting elevated.

The judges clarified that being senior doesn't guarantee a recommendation, saying, "Merely because you are high in seniority, you are not entitled to be recommended."

Malhotra withdrew his challenge but can still try other administrative routes if he wants.