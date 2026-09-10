Supreme Court declines takeover of Satya Niketan building collapse case
India
The Supreme Court has decided not to take over the Satya Niketan building collapse case, saying the Delhi High Court is making good progress.
On September 10, 2026, Justices Ahsanuddin Amanullah and R Mahadevan agreed with court-appointed amicus curiae Senior Advocate Ajit Kumar Sinha's idea to keep frequent checks by the High Court instead.
Court cites illegal businesses, overcrowded PGs
The court wants things moving quickly and doesn't want to mess up the current setup. They also voiced worries about illegal businesses in residential areas and overcrowded PGs in Delhi.
Updates included demolitions of illegal structures in Lajpat Nagar and Sarojini Nagar.
Next up: a compliance review hearing on September 15, 2026, where authorities will report on their actions so far.