Supreme Court declines to hear challenge to SC/ST Act amendments
India
The Supreme Court has decided not to hear a petition challenging the 2015 and 2018 updates to the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.
These changes made it easier for victims from marginalized communities to get justice by broadening what counts as an "atrocity," speeding up trials, and offering stronger protection for those affected.
The 2018 amendment also undid a previous rule that required extra checks before arresting someone under this law.
Petitioner argued amendments could be misused
The petitioner argued that these amendments could unfairly target people who are not from SC or ST backgrounds, claiming the rules might be misused or lead to discrimination.
Still, the Supreme Court chose not to step in.