Supreme Court declines to hear challenge to SC/ST Act amendments

The Supreme Court has decided not to hear a petition challenging the 2015 and 2018 updates to the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

These changes made it easier for victims from marginalized communities to get justice by broadening what counts as an "atrocity," speeding up trials, and offering stronger protection for those affected.

The 2018 amendment also undid a previous rule that required extra checks before arresting someone under this law.