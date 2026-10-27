Supreme Court declines to order ECI to preserve internal files
India
The Supreme Court is not making the Election Commission (ECI) save its internal files, for now.
This comes after some people accused the ECI of updating voter lists without proper teamwork.
The court wants to hear more from everyone involved and has set the next hearing for November 17.
Petition challenges ECI Form 6 changes
A new petition says changes to ECI's online voter registration form (Form 6) were challenged, and that a press note made it sound like the court approved them, even though it did not.
The ECI insists everything was done by the book and with everyone's agreement, but the court will be checking original records to make sure decisions were not made solo at the top.