Supreme Court denies meeting with One Nation One Election panel

Sibal shared that the panel was supposed to visit the Supreme Court on October 6 for informal talks about holding national and state elections at the same time, the first of its kind.

He warned that the Constitution provides a clear separation of powers and that the court decides the constitutionality of a bill passed by Parliament.

After his pushback, reports say the visit is now off.

The whole debate ties back to a proposed law aiming to synchronize election cycles across India.