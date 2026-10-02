Supreme Court denies meeting with One Nation One Election panel
The Supreme Court has officially denied reports that it planned to meet with the One Nation One Election panel.
This follows senior advocate Kapil Sibal calling such a meeting unconstitutional and pointing out that only courts should decide if laws are valid, not outside panels.
Kapil Sibal objects visit called off
Sibal shared that the panel was supposed to visit the Supreme Court on October 6 for informal talks about holding national and state elections at the same time, the first of its kind.
He warned that the Constitution provides a clear separation of powers and that the court decides the constitutionality of a bill passed by Parliament.
After his pushback, reports say the visit is now off.
The whole debate ties back to a proposed law aiming to synchronize election cycles across India.