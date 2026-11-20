Supreme Court denies Tamil Nadu 11 TMC Cauvery water request
The Supreme Court has turned down Tamil Nadu's request for 11 TMC of Cauvery water from Karnataka.
Tamil Nadu argued that not getting this water is hurting its farmers and wanted the court to make Karnataka follow the Cauvery Water Management Authority's orders, but the judges weren't convinced.
Cauvery water sharing dispute persists
This is just the latest chapter in a long-running tussle over sharing the Cauvery River.
Tamil Nadu relies on it, especially for farming, and disagreements like this highlight how tricky managing shared resources can get in India.
For now, Tamil Nadu's farmers will have to wait as the bigger water-sharing debate continues.