Supreme Court denies Umar Khalid bail in Delhi riots case

Supreme Court stresses UAPA charge seriousness

The court said just being in jail is not enough reason for bail under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA); what really matters is how serious the charges are.

Khalid has been behind bars since September 2020 and is accused of planning the riots along with Sharjeel Imam.

He argued that prosecutors were dragging out his trial to keep him locked up, but the court did not find proof of any unfair delay.

In short, each accused's role gets looked at separately, and serious charges mean stricter rules on getting out on bail.