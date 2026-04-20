Supreme Court denies Umar Khalid bail in Delhi riots case
The Supreme Court has once again denied bail to Umar Khalid, one of the main accused in the 2020 Delhi riots conspiracy case.
His latest review plea, which also asked for an open court hearing, was dismissed by Justices Aravind Kumar and N. V. Anjaria, meaning he will remain in custody for now.
Supreme Court stresses UAPA charge seriousness
The court said just being in jail is not enough reason for bail under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA); what really matters is how serious the charges are.
Khalid has been behind bars since September 2020 and is accused of planning the riots along with Sharjeel Imam.
He argued that prosecutors were dragging out his trial to keep him locked up, but the court did not find proof of any unfair delay.
In short, each accused's role gets looked at separately, and serious charges mean stricter rules on getting out on bail.