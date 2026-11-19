Supreme Court directs ECI probe into Mustafabad Form 7 misuse
The Supreme Court has told the Election Commission (ECI) to dig into claims that Form 7 was misused during a recent update of Delhi's voter rolls in Mustafabad.
Apparently, some booth-level agents' names were used without their OK to remove voters from the list.
The petition says real, eligible voters were wrongly marked as dead or shifted out, even though they still lived at their addresses, so the court wants a proper investigation.
Delhi rolls updated, 4.7 million deleted
The Election Commission revised the SIR schedule on October 29 following requests from the respective chief electoral officers.
The final updated rolls will be out on December 22.
So far, nearly 4.7 million names have been deleted from Delhi's voter list during this revision, a huge change for a city with about 14.5 million voters before this process started.