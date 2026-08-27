Supreme Court directs MoEFCC, CEHWC submit captive elephant DNA report

India's Supreme Court just told the environment ministry and elephant welfare committee to get serious about tracking captive elephants.

They have directed the ministry of environment, forest and climate change (MoEFCC) and the Captive Elephant Healthcare and Welfare Committee (CEHWC) to submit a comprehensive status report on DNA profiling of all captive elephants and the uploading of data on the Gajah Suchana app.

Plus, there's a push for regular renewal of ownership certificates.