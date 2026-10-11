Supreme Court directs no detentions without cause during CJP protests
The Supreme Court has told authorities not to detain people without cause during the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protests against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.
The court also made it clear that Delhi Metro and internet services should stay running unless there's a real law and order issue.
Despite this, about 200 protesters have already been detained, with security tight across the city.
CJP to take protests nationwide
After their leaders were released on bail, amid complaints about phones being seized, the CJP says it will take its protests nationwide.
Meanwhile, Delhi Police have filed several cases against protesters for things like obstruction and assault.
Even with these legal hurdles, the CJP is sticking to its demand for Kumar's resignation over alleged issues with the electoral roll, so expect more action in the days ahead.