Supreme Court directs SIT to probe Ram Janmabhoomi Trust finances

The Supreme Court has put a Special Investigation Team (SIT) on the case to check for any money mishaps in the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.

On August 25, 2026, the SIT went through bank records in Ayodhya, focusing on how money moved in and out during 2020-21 and 2021-22.

The main goal is to see if all donations and expenses add up as they should.