Supreme Court directs SIT to probe Ram Janmabhoomi Trust finances
The Supreme Court has put a Special Investigation Team (SIT) on the case to check for any money mishaps in the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.
On August 25, 2026, the SIT went through bank records in Ayodhya, focusing on how money moved in and out during 2020-21 and 2021-22.
The main goal is to see if all donations and expenses add up as they should.
Trust officials help audit 2020 donations
Trust officials, including Interim General Secretary Krishna Mohan, are helping out as the SIT digs into a big donation drive from early 2020, making sure every rupee was properly deposited and recorded.
This deeper audit follows an earlier SIT inquiry into the alleged theft of cash offerings from the temple's counting room, which triggered an FIR in June.
Now, investigators want to clear up any confusion about where funds went during those early years.