Supreme Court faults NCLT, says humans must decide Essel Infraprojects

Supreme Court cancels NCLT order ₹87.43cr

The Supreme Court canceled NCLT's order against Essel Infraprojects, which was about a claimed debt of ₹87.43 crore, and told the Bar Council of India to set up a committee to study how AI is affecting law.

The court also warned that while AI can help with efficiency, using it without checks could mess with fair decision-making, and warned about the dangers of unregulated AI use in the legal process.