Supreme Court fines Rajasthan government ₹1L for harassing public servant
India
The Supreme Court just fined the Rajasthan government ₹1 lakh for what it called harassment of a public servant.
The issue? State officials interfered unnecessarily in granting prosecution sanction, which the court said goes against rules meant to protect honest employees from baseless trouble.
Rajasthan HC called sanction patently illegal
Back in 2018, a political official pushed to reconsider a bribery case, before the Rajasthan High Court later threw out the sanction as "patently illegal and blatantly tainted."
The Supreme Court said that "political dictate is blatantly displayed" and ordered costs to be paid.