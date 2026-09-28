Supreme Court flags Delhi NCR sexual assault spike, demands action
The Supreme Court has taken notice of a spike in sexual assaults against women and minors across Delhi-NCR, pointing out serious gaps in safety measures like patrolling and surveillance.
This move comes after recent shocking incidents, including the rape of a 17-year-old at Astha Kunj Park near Lady Shri Ram College and a gang rape in Swaroop Nagar, which have sparked major concerns about public safety.
Supreme Court seeks accountability, cites Nirbhaya
Stressing that safety is a basic right under the Constitution, the court compared these cases to the 2012 Nirbhaya tragedy and questioned why things haven't improved much since then.
The judges criticized authorities for offering only surface-level concern and demanded actual steps to protect people, echoing the court's call for a measurable response, with responsibility and accountability being fixed upon the authorities.