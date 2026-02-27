Airfares touch ₹20,000 ahead of Holi, SC calls it 'serious'

Airfares on several domestic routes have skyrocketed ahead of Holi , with one-way tickets nearing ₹20,000 for travel around February 28. The steep increase has not only caught the attention of travelers but also the Supreme Court , which termed it a "very serious concern." The court's observation comes after petitions alleging arbitrary fare fixation were filed.

Fare surge Tickets on key routes surge by up to 185% A report by CNBC-TV18 cited data from booking platforms revealing that ticket prices on key routes have surged by up to 185% compared to fares for dates just two weeks later. For instance, a Bengaluru-Gorakhpur ticket for February 28 is currently priced at around ₹20,829 (excluding taxes), while the same route drops to about ₹8,000 in mid-March. The trend is visible on routes connecting Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru with eastern Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

Pricing strategy Unprecedented fare surge The trend observed is common around major festivals such as Holi, as Airlines follow a dynamic pricing model, where fares increase as demand rises and seats fill up. However, the scale of the increase seen this year is unprecedented, with limited alternatives available as train tickets on popular routes are already waitlisted.

Legal intervention SC asks Centre to file affidavit on fare fixation A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta took note of the petitions and said, "This is a very serious concern. Otherwise, we don't entertain Article 32 petition." Appearing for the Centre, Additional Solicitor General Anil Kaushik told the bench that the matter is being examined "at the highest level." He sought four weeks to file a detailed affidavit outlining the steps taken by authorities.

