Supreme Court forms 5-member HPEC to probe NEET-UG police brutality
India
After protests broke out over alleged leaks in the NEET-UG medical entrance exam, the Supreme Court has set up a five-member high-powered enquiry committee (HPEC) to investigate claims of police brutality during the demonstrations.
Led by retired Justice R. Subhash Reddy, the committee also includes top legal and law enforcement experts.
Panel probes excessive force, suggests safeguards
The panel will look into reports of excessive force, like pellet guns and tear gas, used on protesters, plus complaints about harassment of female students and missing police nameplates during arrests.
The court wants them to suggest ways to prevent this in future protests, including better support for victims and rules for police conduct.