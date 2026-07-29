Supreme Court generally bars environmental clearance after projects have started
India
The Supreme Court just ruled that you generally cannot get environmental clearance after already starting a project: no more shortcuts for builders or companies who skipped the rules.
Past approvals preserved, limited legal amnesty
This decision won't undo approvals given in the past, so old projects are safe.
However, the government can still offer limited amnesty in special cases (think emergencies or public interest) but only through official legal channels, not quick memos.
Plus, the Supreme Court kept its own power to grant exceptions in rare situations if needed.
It's a move aimed at keeping construction accountable and protecting the environment from now on.