Supreme Court gives banks 1 week for subvention scam prosecutions
The Supreme Court just told HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Sammaan Capital, and PNB Home Finance they have one week to approve legal action against officials accused of helping builders scam homebuyers.
These cases, investigated by the CBI, center around shady subvention scheme deals that left buyers in the lurch.
Out of 55 cases looked at so far, 22 have led to charge sheets.
Surya Kant demands banks approve prosecutions
Chief Justice Surya Kant made it clear: banks must give the go-ahead for prosecution or their top bosses could be called to court.
The court wasn't satisfied with banks' internal probes that cleared their own people, so now things are moving faster.
Once banks comply, trial courts will speed up these cases too.
The CBI expects to wrap up its remaining investigations in three months, hopefully bringing some real relief for those who got caught up in these builder scams.