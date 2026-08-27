Supreme Court grants Naval Kishore Kapoor bail in terror case
The Supreme Court has granted bail to Naval Kishore Kapoor, a businessman based in the UAE, who's been in jail since 2018 for allegedly funding terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir.
The judges considered his age and the fact that he's already spent over eight years behind bars, plus noted that the trial is moving slowly, with lots of witnesses still left.
Kapoor accused of sending ₹2.24cr, ₹5.57cr
Kapoor is accused of working with Lashkar-e-Taiba's Hafiz Saeed and others to send over ₹2.24 crore from Dubai through NZ International FZC, Dubai, and ₹5.57 crore to Watali in 22 installments between 2013 and 2016, money which investigators say fueled protests and unrest.
Even though bail is rare under strict anti-terror laws like UAPA, the court granted bail and said the prosecution and trial court could seek recall of the order if Kapoor tries to delay the trial.