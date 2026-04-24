Supreme Court hails West Bengal 92.25% turnout in 1st phase

Mass voter deletions in West Bengal

Not everything went smoothly: more than 9 million names were cut from the voter list, which is about 12% of all voters.

Out of nearly 2.7 million people who appealed these deletions, just 139 got back on the list.

The Supreme Court suggested taking these concerns to the Calcutta High Court instead.

Plus, some election workers couldn't vote because their IDs were invalidated (the court said they should reach out to appellate tribunals, and the next phase is on April 29).