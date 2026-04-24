Supreme Court hails West Bengal's 92.88% turnout as record
India
The Supreme Court gave a big thumbs up to West Bengal's assembly elections, calling the 92.88% voter turnout "record" and applauding how peacefully things went down on April 23.
Chief Justice Surya Kant said this kind of massive participation is what keeps democracy strong.
Women turnout higher, SC dismisses complaints
Women actually turned out in higher numbers than men: 92.69% vs. 90.92%, according to the Election Commission.
Even with over 8.2 million names dropped from the rolls during a revision, voting stayed smooth with barely any disruptions.
The Supreme Court also dismissed complaints from people whose names were deleted, suggesting they use appellate tribunals for help instead.