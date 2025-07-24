Supreme Court halts Bombay HC's acquittal order in Mumbai blasts

Background of the case

Back in July 2006, seven bombs exploded on Mumbai suburban trains within minutes, killing 187 and injuring over 800—a shocking terror attack.

A special court had convicted several men under MCOCA, with some sentenced to death or life in prison.

But in July 2025, the Bombay High Court let all of them go free due to lack of solid evidence.

Now, Maharashtra is challenging that call, saying crucial evidence was missed and some accused even fled India.

The Supreme Court's stay keeps this high-profile case very much alive.