Supreme Court halts Bombay HC's acquittal order in Mumbai blasts
The Supreme Court has paused the Bombay High Court's decision to acquit all 12 people accused in the 2006 Mumbai train bombings.
This move, made on July 24, 2025, means the acquittal can't be used as an example for similar cases under Maharashtra's anti-organized crime law (MCOCA).
The court also sent notices to the acquitted individuals after Maharashtra's legal team argued that parts of the earlier judgment could affect other ongoing cases.
Background of the case
Back in July 2006, seven bombs exploded on Mumbai suburban trains within minutes, killing 187 and injuring over 800—a shocking terror attack.
A special court had convicted several men under MCOCA, with some sentenced to death or life in prison.
But in July 2025, the Bombay High Court let all of them go free due to lack of solid evidence.
Now, Maharashtra is challenging that call, saying crucial evidence was missed and some accused even fled India.
The Supreme Court's stay keeps this high-profile case very much alive.