Supreme Court to hear contempt plea against Centre, Delhi Police
What's the story
The Supreme Court is set to hear a contempt plea against the central government, Delhi Police, and Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) over alleged violations of its October 9 order. The order was regarding public transport restrictions during recent protests in Delhi. The plea was filed by advocate Shailendra Mani Tripathi and names Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan, Delhi Police Commissioner Anurag Kumar, and DMRC chairperson D Thara as respondents.
Legal action
Multiple petitions challenging police actions
At least four petitions have been filed in the Supreme Court, challenging alleged illegal detentions of political leaders, lawyers, and members of the public.
The petitions also address police action against protesters and metro station closures.
Senior advocate Menaka Guruswamy has challenged preventive detention used to stop peaceful protests, while RJD MP Manoj Kumar Jha has questioned police actions during these events.
Legal representation
SCAORA challenges illegal detention of advocates
The Supreme Court Advocates-on-Record Association (SCAORA) has also filed a petition under Article 32.
The plea challenges October 10 police action against lawyers protesting near the apex court.
It alleges illegal detention, manhandling of advocates, including women, and injuries to a lawyer.
The SCAORA also challenges mobile internet suspension and use of body cameras and drones for surveillance during these events.
Transport concerns
Transport association plea on road closures to be heard
The Supreme Court will also hear a plea by a transport association over road closures and their impact on transport and business services.
The court proceedings are expected to address these issues along with the contempt plea against the Centre, Delhi Police, and DMRC.
The special hearing was scheduled to begin at 10:45am in Court 5 of the Supreme Court.
Release news
Cockroach Janta Party leaders to be released
Meanwhile, an executive magistrate in Delhi has ordered the release of Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke and fellow leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka.
The trio was detained after arriving at Indira Gandhi International Airport from Mumbai on Saturday.
Ratna Singh, the outfit's head of legal affairs, announced their release on social media platform X.