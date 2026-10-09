Supreme Court hears plea over Delhi Metro curbs, internet shutdown
The Supreme Court just heard a plea challenging Delhi's proposed restrictions at 57 Metro stations, including closure of entry and exit gates and reduced train frequency, and alleged internet shutdown plans ahead of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest.
Lawyers argued this blocks people's right to peaceful protest.
Chief Justice of India Surya Kant suggested the issue should first go to the Delhi High Court, stressing that legal steps matter but so does public convenience.
CJP and students demand CEC resignation
CJP and student groups want the Chief Election Commissioner to step down over alleged election roll issues.
The Delhi Police said it denied protest permission due to public order concerns.
The Supreme Court highlighted that while protests are important, essential services like transport shouldn't be hit, and the Supreme Court told the lawyers to approach the Delhi High Court, where the matter was listed for Monday.