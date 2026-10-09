Supreme Court hears plea over Delhi Metro curbs, internet shutdown

The Supreme Court just heard a plea challenging Delhi's proposed restrictions at 57 Metro stations, including closure of entry and exit gates and reduced train frequency, and alleged internet shutdown plans ahead of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest.

Lawyers argued this blocks people's right to peaceful protest.

Chief Justice of India Surya Kant suggested the issue should first go to the Delhi High Court, stressing that legal steps matter but so does public convenience.