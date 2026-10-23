Supreme Court hears plea seeking equal status for Vande Mataram

The Supreme Court is set to hear a plea on October 27 seeking the transfer of a public interest litigation from the Delhi High Court to the top court.

The litigation seeks equal status for Vande Mataram and the national anthem.

Filed by advocate Ashwini Upadhyay, the plea also wants a policy so Vande Mataram and Jana Gana Mana are played and sung in all schools and educational institutions on every working day.