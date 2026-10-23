Supreme Court hears plea seeking equal status for Vande Mataram
The Supreme Court is set to hear a plea on October 27 seeking the transfer of a public interest litigation from the Delhi High Court to the top court.
The litigation seeks equal status for Vande Mataram and the national anthem.
Filed by advocate Ashwini Upadhyay, the plea also wants a policy so Vande Mataram and Jana Gana Mana are played and sung in all schools and educational institutions on every working day.
Petition cites 1950 Rajendra Prasad statement
The petition points out concerns about how Vande Mataram is sometimes misused in films and at parties, and leans on a 1950 statement from Constituent Assembly Chairman Rajendra Prasad calling for equal respect for both songs.
The Supreme Court bench will look at whether to transfer the pending Delhi High Court litigation seeking equal status and formal guidelines for Vande Mataram.
The plea also reminds everyone that Vande Mataram was a big part of India's freedom movement, making its recognition feel even more important.