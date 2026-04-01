Supreme Court hears Travancore Devaswom Board plea on Sabarimala management
India
The Supreme Court is once again looking at who gets to decide what happens at Kerala's Sabarimala temple.
The Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) argued that the temple's own traditions and management should take priority over individual rights.
Their lawyer, Abhishek Manu Singhvi, said the state can open doors for all Hindus to enter, but how rituals are run should be up to the temple itself.
Abhishek Manu Singhvi defends denominational rights
Singhvi pushed back against using the "Essential Religious Practice" doctrine and "constitutional morality" to change religious customs, saying denominational rights deserve protection.
This stance is a bit different from some Hindu groups who want less state involvement in temples.