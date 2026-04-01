Supreme Court hears Travancore Devaswom Board plea on Sabarimala management India Apr 16, 2026

The Supreme Court is once again looking at who gets to decide what happens at Kerala's Sabarimala temple.

The Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) argued that the temple's own traditions and management should take priority over individual rights.

Their lawyer, Abhishek Manu Singhvi, said the state can open doors for all Hindus to enter, but how rituals are run should be up to the temple itself.