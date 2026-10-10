Supreme Court holds Sunday hearing on Delhi Metro running claims
India
The Supreme Court is holding a special Sunday session to look into claims that top officials ignored its order to keep Delhi Metro running during protests against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.
Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana will hear the case.
Lawyer alleges officials ignored directive
A lawyer has accused the Union home secretary, Delhi police commissioner, and DMRC chairperson of not following the court's October 9 directive meant to keep public transport smooth for everyone, even when protests break out.
The petition says their actions left commuters stranded.