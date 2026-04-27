Supreme Court intervenes after Delhi hospitals allegedly deny emergency care
India
The Supreme Court has jumped in after three Delhi hospitals allegedly turned away a woman advocate who was stabbed by her husband.
Thankfully, she got treated at AIIMS Trauma Center and is now stable.
The court's move puts the spotlight on how urgent medical help shouldn't be denied, especially in emergencies.
Court orders probe into hospitals
The top court has ordered an investigation into Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital, RK Hospital, and Kailash Hospital for refusing care.
Meanwhile, the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) will help cover the woman's treatment costs and support her children.
Delhi Police have also been asked to trace the two missing minor children and update the court soon.