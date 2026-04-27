Supreme Court intervenes after woman lawyer reportedly injured by husband
India
The Supreme Court has jumped in after a woman lawyer was seriously injured in a sharp weapon attack, reportedly by her husband.
The case came to the court's attention through shocking photos, and she was initially treated at AIIMS Trauma Center.
Husband arrested, missing children probed
The husband has been arrested, and the court wants a senior (preferably a woman) officer to handle the investigation.
There is also an inquiry into the couple's missing children, who were allegedly taken by the husband.
Plus, the National Legal Services Authority will look into financial help for her medical bills and caring for her daughters, highlighting how important quick action is when women professionals face violence.