Supreme Court issues notice to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann
The Supreme Court has sent a notice to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann about his role in a 2020 protest against rising electricity tariffs.
Things got heated during the Chandigarh march: police used water cannons, protesters responded with alleged stone-pelting, and Mann, along with other AAP leaders, was named in the FIR for allegedly leading a protest march toward the then chief minister's residence.
High court quashed Mann case
After charges of rioting and unlawful assembly were filed, the High Court quashed the case against Mann last November.
The Chandigarh administration wasn't happy and appealed to the Supreme Court, saying there was solid evidence for legal action.
Now, as political pressure mounts on Mann's government (with exam leaks and recruitment issues also in play), Chief Justice of India-designate Justice Surya Kant, Justice Joymalya Bagchi, and Justice V. Mohan will decide what happens next.