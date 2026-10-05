Supreme Court judge Bhuyan criticizes removal of 133 million voters
Justice Ujjal Bhuyan of the Supreme Court has strongly criticized the recent removal of 133 million voters from India's rolls, calling it "intrinsically arbitrary" and against the spirit of equality.
Speaking at NALSAR, he questioned whether deleting so many voters truly respects everyone's right to vote.
Judges urge scrutiny of voter lists
Justice Bhuyan stressed that voting rights are "indispensable to the freedom of India" and warned they must be protected at all costs.
Former Supreme Court judge Rohinton Nariman also weighed in, highlighting that nine million people lost their voting rights in West Bengal due to political interference.
Both judges are urging for reforms and closer scrutiny of how the Election Commission handles voter lists, because fair elections depend on everyone having a voice.