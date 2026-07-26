'Consuming chicken not offense': SC judge slams judiciary 

Justice Bhuyan warned that public space for dissent in India is shrinking.

He said, "It will not be an exaggeration to say that public space for expressing divergent opinion is shrinking in India."

He stressed the importance of constitutional freedoms and peaceful demonstrations as fundamental rights of citizens.

The judge also criticized judicial attitudes toward protests over global humanitarian issues, citing a July 2025 Bombay High Court order denying permission for a demonstration against alleged genocide in Gaza.