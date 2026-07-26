'Consuming chicken not offense': SC judge slams judiciary
What's the story
Supreme Court Justice Ujjal Bhuyan has slammed the judiciary over its handling of dissent cases while he was addressing an event at the National Law Institute University (NLIU) in Bhopal. He specifically cited the arrest of 14 Muslim men for eating chicken biryani on a boat in the Ganga during Ramzan. The men were jailed for three months, which Justice Bhuyan questioned as he said, "I am sure consuming chicken biryani is not an offense."
Dissent decline
Dissent's public space shrinking in India: Justice Bhuyan
Justice Bhuyan warned that public space for dissent in India is shrinking.
He said, "It will not be an exaggeration to say that public space for expressing divergent opinion is shrinking in India."
He stressed the importance of constitutional freedoms and peaceful demonstrations as fundamental rights of citizens.
The judge also criticized judicial attitudes toward protests over global humanitarian issues, citing a July 2025 Bombay High Court order denying permission for a demonstration against alleged genocide in Gaza.
Protest critique
Judge calls for introspection within judiciary
Justice Bhuyan found it "very amusing" that a judge questioned why citizens protested over international events.
He said courts often grant bail in such cases, but relief comes too late and with strict conditions.
The judge emphasized the judiciary's accountability to criticism and urged legal professionals to critically examine court judgments.
He also called for introspection within the judiciary, saying public confidence is more important than self-congratulation for the Supreme Court's standing.