Supreme Court Justice Ujjal Bhuyan says questioning is democratic duty
Justice Ujjal Bhuyan of the Supreme Court just reminded everyone that questioning those in charge isn't rebellious, it's actually a key part of democracy.
Speaking at National Law University Delhi's LL.M. convocation, he said, "In a democracy, the right to question is not an act of defiance. It is an essential expression of citizenship, liberty and constitutional responsibility."
Justice Ujjal Bhuyan condemns punishing students
Justice Bhuyan also called out threats or punishments against students for speaking up, saying it's an abuse of power and goes against the Constitution.
He emphasized that universities should encourage critical thinking and open debate.
His comments come after recent protests at NALSAR and NLSIU over Chief Justice of India Surya Kant attending their convocations, protests that led to bar enrollment suspensions (later reversed) and even cancelation of a convocation.